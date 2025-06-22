Jon Jones' misdemeanor charges go public shortly after retirement announcement
By Tyler Reed
On Saturday, UFC CEO Dana White officially announced that Jon Jones is retiring and the company would be elevating Tom Aspinall to the top of the heavyweight division.
Jones' career inside the octagon is one of one. No one before or after has cemented their legacy in the sport like Jones did.
However, it's the out of the octagon issues that have plagued Jones throughout his entire MMA career.
Shortly after White made the announcement of Jones' retirement, other news hit the public eye, and once again, Jones finds himself in the middle of legal issues.
Geoff Grammer of the Albuquerque Journal reports that Jones has been accused of leaving the scene of an incident from back in February of this year.
"A representative of Jones’ sports management agency referred the Journal to an attorney and when reached by the Journal, Chris Dodd, who represented Jones in a past case, said he could not comment," writes Grammer on the situation.
According to the report, an Albuquerque police officer stated they arrived on the scene of a car crash where a woman was noticeably intoxicated in the front passenger seat. The woman found at the scene claims that Jones was the driver of the car and that he fled on foot from the incident.
We will keep you updated as more details become available.
