Dana White announces Jon Jones' retirement from UFC
By Tyler Reed
There's no argument about who the greatest fighter in MMA history is. Jon Jones has had a run that fans will never see duplicated.
Jones has walked through every challenge that has been presented to him, and now, it appears he is ready to move on from the octagon.
UFC CEO Dana White announced on Saturday that Jones is retiring. In the announcement, White said that with Jones' retirement, Tom Aspinall will be elevated to the company's heavyweight champion.
A rumored fight between Jones and Aspinall has been talked about since Jones' decisive win over Stipe Miocic back in November of last year. However, it appears no ground will be made on that potential bout.
Jones has fought two times in the last three years, with both fights being in the heavyweight division. In both fights, Jones proved his talents were too much for the heavyweight division.
The move to heavyweight was necessary after Jones kept a stranglehold on the light heavyweight division for over a decade.
Whether or not this retirement will stick remains to be seen. However, Jones could walk away today, or even 5 years ago, and still be considered the greatest of all time. Jones leaves the sport with a 28-1 record, with the one loss being a disqualification for using illegal elbows against Matt Hamill.
