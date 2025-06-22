Tom Brady calls LeBron James the NBA GOAT
The NBA GOAT debate is an endless one that doesn't seem to end. LeBron James' longevity has been strengthening his case every year that he plays, but he still hasn't caught up to Michael Jordan's six championships.
Many people have given their opinions on the matter, Stephen A. Smith has beefed with LeBron, claiming it's because of his thinking that MJ is the GOAT. However, a man who knows a thing or two about being the greatest ever in a sport, Tom Brady, has now given his take on the matter.
RELATED: LeBron James jokes that Victor Wembanyama might make him retire
“You’re witnessing the greatest ever, and I hope you guys all appreciate that,” Brady said while on a panel with the King.
Tom Brady's seven Super Bowl rings and his incredibly long and successful NFL career mean that he is widely considered the greatest ever football player. While Patrick Mahomes is doing what he can to try and catch up to his legacy, Brady remains firmly in the GOAT spot.
So it's quite telling that he thinks that LeBron is the greatest ever in the NBA. One has to consider the fact that Brady was speaking in front of James and take that with a pinch of salt, but it's still a strong statement for him to have made.
LeBron's GOAT case is strong by itself. He is the leading scorer in league history, has won four championships, and has won with three different franchises. James has played at an All-Star level for 22 seasons, and doesn't look like he's slowing down. He's earned this GOAT shout.
