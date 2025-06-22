LeBron James jokes that Victor Wembanyama might make him retire
LeBron James is 40 years old, entering his 23rd NBA season. The King has set records for longevity that have never been seen in basketball history, and he continues to perform at an All-Star level despite his advancing years.
Naturally, however, there has been considerable speculation about James potentially retiring soon. While it doesn't seem imminent, chances are that LeBron won't play more than two or three seasons. However, when asked about it recently, he hilariously mentioned Victor Wembanyama as a factor.
RELATED: LeBron James’ children don’t want him to retire from the NBA
“I can't play that much further," LeBron said. "The more and more time that I play, as long as Wemby keeps smacking my f***ing shots into the stands, it’s gonna make me retire.”
Wembanyama's defensive abilities have him as the preseason favorite to win DPOY every season at this point. The larger point that James is trying to make is something several older stars in the league will be feeling, too.
However, Wemby didn't want the fact that LeBron himself is a massive freak of nature to be forgotten either. The San Antonio Spurs man responded with a hilarious take of his own.
RELATED: LeBron James opens up on Team USA future
"You might retire after me," said the Frenchman, who was part of the panel when James made his statement.
As LeBron prepares for another season with the Los Angeles Lakers, he will face Wembanyama three to four times every season as long as they are in the Western Conference. He was joking about it here, but that's far from a tantalizing prospect for Bron.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Clayton Kershaw accidentally involved in Dodgers fan wave that creates viral moment
NFL: Eli Manning gets best of Tom Brady again after wild WWE entrance at Fanatics Fest
CFB: Kobe Bryant's five-star nephew commits to Oregon football program
WWE: WWE fans salivating over John Cena's 'SmackDown' promo
VIRAL: Livvy Dunne accidentally breaks FIFA World Cup trophy in hilarious Instagram post