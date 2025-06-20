Yankees unveil exclusive 'Jaws' milkshake to honor 50th anniversary of film
By Tyler Reed
The New York Yankees are getting in on the celebration of the 50th anniversary of one of the greatest films ever made, 'Jaws'.
Yes, the shark thriller that swept the nation in the same year the Cincinnati Reds ruled the MLB with their first World Series win in their back-to-back run on top.
RELATED: MLB News: Pitcher throws wild punch at fan during rain delay
However, it is the Yankees that will be celebrating the anniversary of the film with one of the greatest milkshake creations you can buy at the ballpark this summer.
Yankee Stadium's official X account gave fans their first glimpse at the new milkshake that fans will be dying to grab.
The milkshake is made with vanilla ice cream, raspberry sauce, whipped cream, blue gummy sharks, and Life Savers Gummies.
This shake is truly iconic and will go down as one of the best creations a team has come up with when it comes to creating a tasty treat for the fans.
The Yankees will be hosting the Baltimore Orioles this weekend, and this could be the perfect chance to try the shake if you are in town. The photos alone make me want to get in my car and take what would be an excruciating car ride to New York. Looks like teams around the league will have to step their game up in the sweet treat department.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: Buss family sells majority stake in Los Angeles Lakers after $10 billion valuation
SPORTS MEDIA: Magic Johnson breaks silence on Buss family selling Lakers for $10 billion
MLB: Multiple groups bidding to purchase homeless MLB franchise
NFL: NFL team surprises with signing of UFL sensation 'The Thiccer Kicker'
WNBA: Fever star Sophie Cunningham jerseys sell out after viral WNBA brawl