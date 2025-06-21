Joe Burrow goes viral after ugly baseball throw at Fanatics Fest
By Tyler Reed
Joe Burrow quickly became one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL when he entered the league as the number one overall pick in 2020.
In just his second season with the Cincinnati Bengals, Burrow led the team to a Super Bowl appearance, where the team dropped a heartbreaker to the Los Angeles Rams.
RELATED: Bengals star Trey Hendrickson gets unexpected endorsement for new deal
Burrow will be entering his sixth season in the league this upcoming fall; however, his stop at Fanatics Fest in New York this weekend has proved that the Bengals quarterback should definitely stick to football.
The Bengals star did not have a great first throw of a baseball during his time at the Fanatics Games. Of course, seeing a quarterback have such a terrible throw would immediately go viral.
'Bussin With The Boys' host Taylor Lewan was one that loved to see the bad throw by Burrow. Lewan recently etched his name in stone on the list of worst first pitches thrown in the history of the MLB.
I haven't thrown a baseball since I retired from the sport after my Little League days, so I may not be the best person to talk about this. However, I would rather skip one to the plate than throw one like Lewan did here.
Burrow's people should be calling the Cincinnati Reds immediately to give him the chance to rectify this clip immediately.
