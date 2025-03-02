Running backs had a historic day at the NFL Combine
By Matt Reed
There's been a ton of hype around this year's running back class entering the 2025 NFL Draft, most notably projected top 10 pick Ashton Jeanty, but with the former Boise State Broncos star not on the field at this week's NFL Scouting Combine plenty of others at his position had the chance to perform.
Many draft experts expect the incoming running back class to be one of the best in recent history, and they certainly backed that sentiment up with their workouts Saturday. So much so that there was a Combine record of 14 RBs that ran a 4.5 or faster in their 40-yard dashes.
That was nearly as many players as the last two Combines combined, and it backs up the claim that running backs will undoubtedly be one of the star positions to watch at this year's NFL Draft.
While Jeanty has been at the top of the class throughout the process after his historic season with Boise, Omarion Hampton, TreVeyon Henderson, Kaleb Johnson, Dylan Sampson and Cameron Skattebo have the potential to be early picks as well.
After looking at the current landscape of the NFL it's clear that the running back position is becoming more highly valued again, especially for contending teams that are looking to expand their strengths. That was the case just last season for the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens, who went out and signed Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry.
