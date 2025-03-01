NBA fans troll Jayson Tatum's first-quarter actions after Celtics blow a 22-point lead
The Boston Celtics vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers games can easily be dubbed as the clash of the titans during the 2024-25 NBA season. After all, the two teams hold the top seeds in the Eastern Conference.
Well, the titans recently faced each other in a much-anticipated game. Despite facing the No. 1 seed in the conference, the Celtics were viewed as the favorites.
RELATED: Colin Cowherd on what Jayson Tatum lacks, gives LeBron James, Michael Jordan examples
As expected, the C's showed their talent in the opening quarter and at one point led the game 25-3. Considering the Celtics are the defending champions of the league, giving up a 22-point lead should have led to a blowout defeat for the Cavs.
Celtics' Jayson Tatum certainly believed that as he was in his element following the dominant run. Unfortunately, when the dust settled, the 18-time NBA champions walked away with a 123-116 defeat.
NBA fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) trolled Tatum for his early celebration.
"Nobody has a greater negative aura than this guy," one fan wrote.
"Everybody acting tough when they up," another added.
"It's a great day when Boston chokes big time," a fan commented.
"They say Tatum is the worst wanna be star in the NBA but there’s Ant trying way too hard lol. Leave JT alone," one Celtics fan wrote in Tatum's defense.
For what it's worth, Tatum finished the night with 46 points, 16 rebounds, and 9 assists. Unfortunately, it was overshadowed by Donovan Mitchell's 41-point scoring display as he led the team to victory from the jaws of defeat.
The Celtics have now dropped to a 42-18 record as they remain the second seed in the conference.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CBB: UK Coach says season should be longer
NFL: Eagles should not go all-in on Garrett
MLB/NFL: Travis Hunter might be the new Shohei Ohtani
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: L.A. Times down to one baseball writer