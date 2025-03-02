John Cena shakes the foundation of the WWE after heel move at Elimination Chamber
By Tyler Reed
There may not be a bigger name more synonymous with the WWE than John Cena. Cena carried the company for decades before taking a shot at Hollywood.
The ultimate hero on WWE programming, Cena became the face of the company and the superstart that every child aspired to be.
However, on Saturday night, Cena did something that fans couldn't believe with their own eyes after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.
Everyone's hero did something that was decades in the making: Cena has gone heel. Yes, the leader of the Cenation has aligned himself with the 'Final Boss,' The Rock.
The move had fans around the world in a pretzel. How could Cena join one of his longtime rivals in a crusade against the company's newest babyface (good guy) Cody Rhodes?
Last summer, Cena announced that 2025 would be his final year of in-ring competition with the WWE. So, the company has planned an incredible sendoff for one of the all-time greats in professional wrestling.
However, many did not believe the company would ever go down this road, where Cena becomes a villain.
But that is the beauty of professional wrestling: expect the unexpected. The road to WrestleMania has definitely heated up after the Elimination Chamber.
Currently, Cena is scheduled to face Rhodes for the WWE Championship at the biggest show of the year. Get your popcorn ready; this one will be can't miss.
