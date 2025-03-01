St. John's can make history with victory over Seton Hall
By Tyler Reed
The St. John's basketball program has had a renaissance-like season in head coach Rick Pitino's second season with the program.
The Red Storm are currently sitting in first place of the Big East, and their matchup with Seton Hall on Saturday has historic implications.
It has been 40 years since the program has earned the right to call themselves Big East regular-season champions. However, that could all change with a win over the Pirates.
The Big East regular-season crown is a two-team race involving St. John's and the Creighton Blue Jays.
With just two games remaining in the season, the Red Storm can lock up the conference with a win on their home court of Madison Square Garden.
However, a loss leaves the door open for the Blue Jays to steal a share of the top spot, as the Red Storm end the season against a stout Marquette team.
The Johnnies fanbase has been craving this type of success for many years. It was once believed that Steve Lavin could get the program back to greatness, then a program legend, Chris Mullin, was tasked with the job.
However, it is Pitino who has the program back in its rightful place atop the Big East. The storied conference could be a sleeping giant as we get closer to the start of the NCAA Tournament.
If Red Storm fans needed to hear even more good things about their coach, win or lose, the program will still share the regular season conference title if they lose out. This would make the fifth different team that Pitino has led to that accomplishment.
