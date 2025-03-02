Will Howard helped his draft stock by proving his dedication to scouts
By Matt Reed
2025 isn't exactly the most loaded quarterback class in recent memory, but after the consensus top two of Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders there's been lots of speculation about who that next signal caller will be when draft day rolls around in April.
RELATED: Micah Parsons defends Cowboys trade after Deebo's move to Commanders
Will Howard has been a name that's come up throughout the early part of draft season, however, for some reason the former Ohio State quarterback hasn't been as high on boards as Jaxson Dart< Quinn Ewers or other prospects.
That narrative started to change this weekend at the Combine though, particularly when news came out that Howard was so dedicated to putting on a good showing for teams that he was literally throwing passes in the hotel parking lot and helping get reps in with wide receivers attending the event.
In many ways, Howard has the potential to be a J.J. McCarthy-like prospect as we get closer to April's draft. Both players were national champions with their respective schools just a year apart, and while the former Michigan star went in round one it seems like an NFL team could be getting Howard much later and for a steal of a price.
Say what you will about how much talent Ohio State has had at the receiver and running back positions, but Howard completed over 73 percent of his passes a season ago and threw a career-high 35 touchdown passes.
Especially in a draft that doesn't have the star power like a year ago when Caleb Williiams, Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix and McCarthy came out, there are plenty of QB-needy teams that could certainly take a flier on Howard.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CBB: Tennessee kicks off the Madness
NFL: Running backs rock the Combine
NFL: Belichick reflects on historic Randy Moss trade
MLB/NFL:Travis Hunter might be the new Shohei Ohtani