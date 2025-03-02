The Big Lead

Will Howard helped his draft stock by proving his dedication to scouts

The former Ohio State star could be a name to watch as we get closer to draft season.

By Matt Reed

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales (left) interviews Ohio State quarterback Will Howard (QB07) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales (left) interviews Ohio State quarterback Will Howard (QB07) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
2025 isn't exactly the most loaded quarterback class in recent memory, but after the consensus top two of Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders there's been lots of speculation about who that next signal caller will be when draft day rolls around in April.

Will Howard has been a name that's come up throughout the early part of draft season, however, for some reason the former Ohio State quarterback hasn't been as high on boards as Jaxson Dart< Quinn Ewers or other prospects.

That narrative started to change this weekend at the Combine though, particularly when news came out that Howard was so dedicated to putting on a good showing for teams that he was literally throwing passes in the hotel parking lot and helping get reps in with wide receivers attending the event.

In many ways, Howard has the potential to be a J.J. McCarthy-like prospect as we get closer to April's draft. Both players were national champions with their respective schools just a year apart, and while the former Michigan star went in round one it seems like an NFL team could be getting Howard much later and for a steal of a price.

Say what you will about how much talent Ohio State has had at the receiver and running back positions, but Howard completed over 73 percent of his passes a season ago and threw a career-high 35 touchdown passes.

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins and quarterback Will Howard celebrates his touchdown run
Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins (1) and quarterback Will Howard (18) celebrates his touchdown run against Texas Longhorns in the fourth quarter of the Cotton Bowl Classic during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on January, 10, 2025. / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Especially in a draft that doesn't have the star power like a year ago when Caleb Williiams, Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix and McCarthy came out, there are plenty of QB-needy teams that could certainly take a flier on Howard.

