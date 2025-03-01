Bill Belichick looks back on one of the biggest trades in NFL history
By Tyler Reed
It is still taking some time to get used to the fact that Bill Belichick will be the coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels this upcoming season.
Belichick has won more Super Bowls than any other coach in the history of the NFL, yet he has taken his talents to the collegiate level.
We may never see a coach win more than that; however, there's a great argument that Belichick should have seven.
The 2007 New England Patriots were a terror to everyone who stood in their path. The team finished the regular season 16-0 before losing the Super Bowl to the New York Giants in the most memorable game in the history of the sport.
How were the Patriots so dominant that season? Sure, having a quarterback like Tom Brady helps. But it was a trade to bring in Randy Moss that turned the whole league upside down.
Recently, on the Pat McAfee Show, Belichick recalled the moment the Patriots traded for Moss. Belichick said Moss thought it was a prank when the legendary coach first called him to deliver the news.
In 2007, Moss caught the most touchdowns of his career, with 23, torching defensive backs around the league.
It was the exact change of scenery he needed after the Minnesota Vikings sent him to the Oakland Raiders in hopes of his career going extinct.
The 2007 NFL season is memorable for many reasons. The ending of the Patriots' season is probably why it doesn't get talked about more often. However, this may have been the greatest team of all time.
