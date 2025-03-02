Tennessee joins in on the madness after breathtaking buzzer-beater victory
By Tyler Reed
College basketball fans welcome their favorite month of the year with the start of March. In just two weeks, fans will be filling out their March Madness brackets.
However, this past week, the madness has already begun. Kentucky, Michigan, and Michigan State won in dramatic fashion, giving fans just a taste of what is to come later this month.
On Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers and Alabama Crimson Tide met in a significant top-ten showdown in Knoxville.
The game lived up to the hype, as the showdown was not decided until the final shot. A shot that only brought pain to the Crimson Tide faithful in attendance.
With just 3.6 seconds remaining, Volunteers guard Jahmai Mashack drained a game-winning three from the Pat Summit logo on the Tennessee court.
It's only right that Dick Vitale could be in attendance for this one, as madness consumed the arean after the unbelievable shot.
The win for the Volunteers puts the team just one game behind the Crimson Tide in the SEC standings.
Both teams have two games remaining on the schedule, and with another Crimson Tide loss, the Volunteers could secure the fourth seed in the SEC Tournament.
The SEC Tournament will not be for the faint of heart. The conference has a chance to get at least 13 teams into the NCAA Tournament. So, making a statement will be necessary in Nashville.
