Travis Hunter might just be the NFL's version of Shohei Ohtani
By Matt Reed
Travis Hunter is one of the most interesting prospects that's come into the NFL in quite some time as he pursues a professional career doing something that very few players have ever accomplished before.
RELATED: Travis Kelce makes the right decision returning to the Chiefs in 2025
While certain teams have their own evaiuations of Hunter and which side of the ball he'll specialize on once he arrives in the league, the former Colorado Buffaloes unicorn maintains that he'll play offense and defense at the next level.
Hunter even went as far as to compare himself to the biggest star in Major League Baseball, World Series champion Shohei Ohtani, who is best known for playing offense and defense as a pitcher and lead batter.
While the Heisman Trophy winner recognizes the difficulties of playing pro baseball, he still believes that his role in the NFL is going to be significantly harder and that's why he'll be such a big star once he's drafted.
As it stands, Hunter's currently anticipated to be selected inside the top 5, alongside other elite prospects like Abdul Carter, Cam Ward, Will Campbell, Tetairoa McMillan and Ashton Jeanty.
It certainly has been awhile since we've seen a player like Hunter enter the league, though. it's not a complete anamoly, but Hunter will follow in the footsteps of legendary names like Chuck Bednarik, Charles Woodson and Deion Sanders, who he's clearly familiar with after Coach Prime helped grow his game at the collegiate level.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: LeBron is locked in on defense
NFL: Pre-Combine mock draft
NFL: Where will Matthew Stafford land?
CFB: New Playoff proposals likely to make things worse