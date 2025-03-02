Micah Parsons defends Cowboys trade after details of Deebo Samuel's move revealed
The news that Deebo Samuel was officially being traded was not shocking, as the San Francisco 49ers and the star receiver were ready to part ways.
However, it still feels jarring to read the news that Samuel has found a new home with the Washington Commanders.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed that Samuel was being sent to Washington in exchange for a fifth-round pick.
With that news, some fans were puzzled as to why it only took the Commanders giving up a fifth-round pick for Samuel.
One Dallas Cowboys fan even compared the trade to a trade the Cowboys made last season, which saw the team trade for Jonathan Mingo for a fourth-round pick.
That's when Cowboys star edge rusher Micah Parsons chimed in to go into greater detail as to why the trades are completely different.
Parsons explained that the biggest difference between the trades is that the Commanders will be picking up the tab on Samuel's $22 million contract.
A big difference compared to Mingo's $1.5 million cap hit the Cowboys dealt with from this past season.
It appears that not only is Parsons one of the best players in the league, but the guy understands the financial side of things as well.
Actually, that makes a lot of sense, considering Parsons will be looking to cash in this offseason with a significant contract from the Cowboys. Something tells me Parsons' cap hit will be a lot more than Samuel's and Mingo's combined.
