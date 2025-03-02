MLB could clear the way for Pete Rose to earn Hall of Fame consideration
By Matt Reed
Pete Rose was certainly an important part of baseball history, but his checkered past has caused lots of debates over the years about his place in the sport. The former Cincinnati Reds legend passed away last fall and since then there's been more discussions about looking past some of his transgressions.
RELATED: Running backs had a historic day at the NFL Combine
That conversation has been furthered recently when president Donald Trump issued a pardon for Rose, who notably bet on baseball and other sporting events during his professional career.
For years, Rose has been exiled from reaching the pinnacle of baseball and being inducted into the Pro Baseball Hall of Fame. That could soon change though as commissioner Rob Manfred recently discussed removing the Reds legend from the league's inelligible list.
By being removed from that list, it would potentially clear the way for Rose to be voted into the Hall of Fame. Of course, there would still be plenty of debate on the subject and the writers that cover the league would need to actually vote for him.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CBB: Tennessee kicks off the Madness
NFL: Running backs rock the Combine
NFL: Belichick reflects on historic Randy Moss trade
MLB/NFL:Travis Hunter might be the new Shohei Ohtani