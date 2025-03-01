LeBron James clarifies his 'face of the league' comments: "I don't really care..."
For the last 22 years, LeBron James has remained one of the best players in the league. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has achieved everything an athlete can imagine in an NBA career.
On top of that, the 4x NBA champion has also fulfilled the role of the face of the league. While many believed that James was happy to be in that position, his recent comments suggest otherwise.
Keeping in mind the recent surge in the NBA media's criticism of players, James claimed that he never asked to be the face of the league.
Moreover, he understands why someone like Anthony Edwards wouldn't want to fill his shoes once the Lakers superstar retires. As expected, it led to heavy criticism from the mainstream media.
Upon seeing that, James offered a clarification on his comments as he claimed he no longer cares what they say about him.
"This ain’t about me either. At this point, I don’t really care what’s said about me; it’s always something. This is about the impact the negativity is having on our beautiful game and our fans. I know I speak for a lot of players and, more importantly, a helluva lot of great fans that truly love and celebrate this sport around the world."
In simple terms, James is against the negativity which is rapidly spreading throughout the game of basketball. He also mentioned how other greats of his generation like Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry are treated poorly by the media.
It feels like James' comments have given birth to a huge debate and it is bound to get worse over the next few weeks as the media will hit back in defense.
