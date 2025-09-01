Weekend Roundup: Corso says goodbye, changing of the tides, Arch sadness, and more
By Tyler Reed
One of the best Mondays is a Monday when you don't have to work. Today, we celebrate the end of the summer with a Labor Day party.
Before you fire up the grill or check the smoker you've had on since last night, let's catch up with the biggest moments from this past weekend.
Here is the Weekend Roundup.
Legendary Goodbye
Lee Corso said goodbye to college football fans with his final appearance on College GameDay on Saturday. To end the perfect day, every team Corso coached for in his career won their game. The football gods treated our coach pretty well.
Thanks for the memories.
Ultimate Upset
Florida State shocked the college football world with their massive upset over Alabama. Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos is cashing in on the win by selling shirts that call back to his statement about not being scared of the Nick Sabanless Crimson Tide.
College football is a beautiful thing.
Rough Debut
Arch Manning was never going to live up to the hype, but boy, it was a less than ideal first start. Manning threw one interception, and his offense was held to just seven points in a loss to Ohio State.
Not saying to count the kid out, but that Heisman doesn't look like it will happen.
That Ugly Yellow
Micah Parsons introduced himself to the Green Bay Packers media last Friday, and the only thing on everyone's mind was the outfit choice.
He had to go with some yellow, but as a Detroit Lions fan, I need to remind everyone that yellow is a trash color.
Sad Bama Fan
As the world celebrates Alabama losing, the Crimson Tide faithful are not taking the loss so well. ESPN regrets finding one sad fan during the game who flipped the iconic one-finger message for the world to see.
No More Streak
The LSU Tigers decided they were not going to lose six straight season openers, as the team earned an impressive win at Clemson on Saturday. Does Brian Kelly finally have the right gumbo recipe to run the SEC?
Don't Disrespect New Orleans
Tulane dismantled Northwestern on Saturday. After the game, Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall revealed that the Wildcats disrespected Tulane by rejecting Sumrall's team from wearing jerseys to honor the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.
I think it's safe to say we all want Northwestern to go winless this season.
Sellers Season
The hype may have been around Arch Manning this weekend, but it needs to follow South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers.
Sellers looked like a star in the Gamecocks' win over Virginia Tech on Sunday. The only problem with rooting for Sellers is that he plays for Shane Beamer.
I've thought about it, Sellers should transfer so I can root for him.
Football Weather
The weather was not ideal for the game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Miami Hurricanes on Sunday night. But that didn't stop the Canes from putting themselves back on the map in an instant classic victory over Notre Dame.
Can we say it? Is "The U" back?
One Of Each
Football is in the spotlight, which means every stadium needs to bring it with their food selections. From B2 Bomber Nachos to a Badger Bacon Bar dipped in milk chocolate, it appears everyone understood the assignment.
Time for me to start a travel food show where I go to every stadium in the country and try every item at the concession stand. Don't steal my idea, Guy.
That's it for the Weekend Roundup. It's great to see the college game back, but in just three days, the pro boys take the field. I've done my shopping, the crockpot is ready for the weather to dip under 70 degrees, and my Kit-Kats are by my side.
To send you off on this Monday, what better song than Earth, Wind, & Fire's September? No matter if you have the day off or are mad that some people do, and you still have to clock in, this song can only put you in a good mood.
Relax, football will be on our screens before we know it. Have a good one, folks!