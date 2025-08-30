Lee Corso makes college football national championship prediction ahead of final show
By Josh Sanchez
It's the end of an era for college football fans, with the legendary Lee Corso set to make his final appearance on ESPN College GameDay . That means one final headgear pick for Corso to close out the show ahead of the Week One showdown between top-ranked Texas and the No. 3-ranked reigning national champion Ohio State Buckeyes.
Prior to the show, College GameDay co-host Kirk Herbstreit chopped it up with Corso in the dressing room and got a national championship prediction before his final show.
Corso laid out his national semifinalists, before predicting the big game.
The final four? LSU, Clemson, Penn State, and Notre Dame. Corso predicts LSU and Penn State face off in the national championship game, with the Tigers coming out on top. Corso's prediction begins around the 4:15 mark.
It's going to be a bittersweet moment when Corso makes his final headgear pick later in the morning, and College GameDay will never be the same.
So, buckle up, and get the tissues ready for one last go at an iconic college football tradition.
Go get 'em, Coach.
Kickoff between the Longhorns and Buckeyes is set for 12:00 p.m. ET on FOX.
