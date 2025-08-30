The Big Lead

Tulane head coach says team was 'disrespected' after uniform request denied in Week 1

Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall says the team was denied a uniform request for their Week 1 matchup with the Northwestern Wildcats.

By Tyler Reed

Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall looks on against Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Yulman Stadium.
Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall looks on against Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Yulman Stadium. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Tulane Green Wave got off to a dominant start in their 2025 season with an impressive 23-3 win over the Northwestern Wildcats.

The game was never in question as the Green Wave continues to prove they belong with Power Five conferences. However, this weekend was more than a game for the program.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. The storm was one of the most destructive storms to hit the New Orleans area, and the team is happy they could secure a victory for the fanbase on such an emotional weekend.

Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall runs out the tunnel with defensive end Gerrod Henderson and safety Tavare Smith.
Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall runs out the tunnel with defensive end Gerrod Henderson and safety Tavare Smith. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

That's not the only reason the team was happy to secure a win. According to Greeb Wave head coach Jon Sumrall, Northwestern denied Tulane the chance to wear their white uniforms, which were the first uniforms they wore after Katrina.

"When you disrespect the city of New Orleans, you’re going to run into it. I’m not trying to be a jerk but don’t disrespect the City of New Orleans,” Sumrall told Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune.

It's evident that the team got the message on the so-called disrespect from Northwestern. If these teams meet again, I think it would be in the best interest of the Wildcats to let the Green Wave wear whatever they want.

Tulane Green Wave defensive back Javion White intercepts a pass from Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Preston Stone.
Tulane Green Wave defensive back Javion White intercepts a pass from Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Preston Stone. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

