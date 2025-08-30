Tulane head coach says team was 'disrespected' after uniform request denied in Week 1
By Tyler Reed
The Tulane Green Wave got off to a dominant start in their 2025 season with an impressive 23-3 win over the Northwestern Wildcats.
The game was never in question as the Green Wave continues to prove they belong with Power Five conferences. However, this weekend was more than a game for the program.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. The storm was one of the most destructive storms to hit the New Orleans area, and the team is happy they could secure a victory for the fanbase on such an emotional weekend.
That's not the only reason the team was happy to secure a win. According to Greeb Wave head coach Jon Sumrall, Northwestern denied Tulane the chance to wear their white uniforms, which were the first uniforms they wore after Katrina.
"When you disrespect the city of New Orleans, you’re going to run into it. I’m not trying to be a jerk but don’t disrespect the City of New Orleans,” Sumrall told Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune.
It's evident that the team got the message on the so-called disrespect from Northwestern. If these teams meet again, I think it would be in the best interest of the Wildcats to let the Green Wave wear whatever they want.
