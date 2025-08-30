The Big Lead

Watch Lee Corso makes final headgear pick: Texas vs. Ohio State retirement show

Lee Corso made the final headgear pick of his legendary career on ESPN College GameDay ahead of Week 1 of the 2025 college football season. Was it Texas or Ohio State?

By Josh Sanchez

Lee Corso arrives on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns
Lee Corso arrives on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The college football world will never be the same and pre-game shows are losing the man that built them with Lee Corso officially retiring from ESPN College GameDay.

Corso announced his retirement earlier this year, but he got one final farewell in Columbus ahead of Week One.

College GameDay was in town for the epic blockbuster showdown between the No. 1-ranked Texas Longhorns and No. 3-ranked defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes outside of "The Shoe."

After nearly three hours of Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, and Desmond Howard going through the storylines of the day, it was time for Corso to make his final pick.

Was it going to be Brutus Buckeye or Hook 'Em for Corso's farewell? Lee Corso did what only he can do, and went out with a bang with an epic moment that will be remembered. He finished exactly how it all started.

Lee Corso kisses a Buckeye helmet on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State B
Lee Corso kisses a Buckeye helmet on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The college world thanks Coach Corso for all of the memories.

Kickoff between the Longhorns and Buckeyes is set for 12:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

Pat McAfee hugs Lee Corso on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes
Pat McAfee hugs Lee Corso on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day presents Lee Corso with a helmet beside Kirk Herbstreit on the set of ESPN College Ga
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day presents Lee Corso with a helmet beside Kirk Herbstreit on the set of ESPN College GameDay / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

