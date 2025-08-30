Watch Lee Corso makes final headgear pick: Texas vs. Ohio State retirement show
By Josh Sanchez
The college football world will never be the same and pre-game shows are losing the man that built them with Lee Corso officially retiring from ESPN College GameDay.
Corso announced his retirement earlier this year, but he got one final farewell in Columbus ahead of Week One.
College GameDay was in town for the epic blockbuster showdown between the No. 1-ranked Texas Longhorns and No. 3-ranked defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes outside of "The Shoe."
LOOK: Best ESPN College GameDay signs for Lee Corso's final show ahead of Texas vs. Ohio State
After nearly three hours of Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, and Desmond Howard going through the storylines of the day, it was time for Corso to make his final pick.
Was it going to be Brutus Buckeye or Hook 'Em for Corso's farewell? Lee Corso did what only he can do, and went out with a bang with an epic moment that will be remembered. He finished exactly how it all started.
MORE: Lee Corso makes college football national championship prediction ahead of final show
The college world thanks Coach Corso for all of the memories.
Kickoff between the Longhorns and Buckeyes is set for 12:00 p.m. ET on FOX.
MORE: Lee Corso headgear pick all-time record & most headgear picks by team
WATCH: Lee Corso gets legendary airport send-off before final ESPN GameDay appearance
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
CFB: College football TV schedule 2025: Week 1 AP Top 25 games
GAMEDAY: Lee Corso headgear pick all-time record & most headgear picks by team
SOCIAL MEDIA: Nebraska football deletes post trolling Taylor Swift engagement after beating Cincy
WNBA: Indiana Fever star Lexie Hull reveals black eyes under shades after brutal head collision
VIRAL: Notre Dame lists Shane Gillis as 'out' in Week 1 injury report with hilarious reason