Alabama football fan becomes viral meme by perfectly flipping bird after upset loss
By Josh Sanchez
The 2025 technically kicked off last weekend with a handful of games, but it really kicked into high gear with Week 1 getting into full swing on Saturday afternoon. And, with the first full weekend of college football action comes some big upsets and amazing reactions.
Arguably the biggest upset of the day came when the unranked Florida State Seminoles took down the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide at Doak Campbell Stadium.
The field was stormed, Crimson Tide fans were stunned, but there was one man who was the talk of the town.
No, it wasn't Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos who put up a solid performance and backed up his offseason trash talk, it was an Alabama fan who perfectly dead-panned into the camera and flipped an epic bird.
The fan instantly went viral and gave us our first meme of the season.
We can now say that college football is officially back.
Alabama will look to bounce back next weekend when they return home to Tuscaloosa to host Louisiana-Monroe at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Florida State, meanwhile, should enter the Top 25 rankings and should blowout their Week 2 opponent, visiting East Texas A&M.
