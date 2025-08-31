The Big Lead

Alabama football fan becomes viral meme by perfectly flipping bird after upset loss

It was a tough opening weekend of the college football season for Alabama football fans, and one became an instant meme during an upset loss to Florida State.

By Josh Sanchez

Florida State Seminoles running back Kam Davis and associate head coach Odell Haggins react after beating Alabama
Florida State Seminoles running back Kam Davis and associate head coach Odell Haggins react after beating Alabama / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
The 2025 technically kicked off last weekend with a handful of games, but it really kicked into high gear with Week 1 getting into full swing on Saturday afternoon. And, with the first full weekend of college football action comes some big upsets and amazing reactions.

Arguably the biggest upset of the day came when the unranked Florida State Seminoles took down the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide at Doak Campbell Stadium.

The field was stormed, Crimson Tide fans were stunned, but there was one man who was the talk of the town.

No, it wasn't Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos who put up a solid performance and backed up his offseason trash talk, it was an Alabama fan who perfectly dead-panned into the camera and flipped an epic bird.

The fan instantly went viral and gave us our first meme of the season.

We can now say that college football is officially back.

Alabama will look to bounce back next weekend when they return home to Tuscaloosa to host Louisiana-Monroe at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Florida State, meanwhile, should enter the Top 25 rankings and should blowout their Week 2 opponent, visiting East Texas A&M.

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos celebrates after a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide
Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos celebrates after a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

