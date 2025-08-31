Florida State star Tommy Castellanos drops epic T-shirt troll after beating Alabama
By Matt Reed
Week 1 in the college football landscape has had plenty of upsets since the start of the 2025 season, but Saturday's Florida State victory has sent Alabama fans into a frenzy after the Seminoles star quarterback continues to hype up his team and take shots at the Crimson Tide on social media.
Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos helped the Seminoles knock off the eighth-ranked Crimson Tide Saturday night in Tallahassee after combining for over 200 yards passing and rushing o top of a touchdown on the ground.
However, while the loss certainly stung for Alabama - who hadn't lost an opening day game since 2001 - the Crimson Tide faithful weren't too happy with the result due to Castellanos' talk on social media after the game. That even included a merchandise drop by Castellanos, which featured a T-shirt with the words "Nick can't save them" written across the chest.
This was a reference to something Castellanos was saying even prior to the game, which was that Alabama simply isn't the same program any longer without legendary head coach Nick Saban.
Florida State opened the season unranked after having a disappointing 2024 campaign, however, Saturday night's victory will certainly propel the Seminoles into the national spotlight as the season wears on.
