Miami, Notre Dame college football clash hindered by wicked weather conditions
By Matt Reed
Two of the most well-known college football programs in the country will meet Sunday night in an early-season test involving top 10-ranked teams, but the weather conditions in Florida could present a huge challenge as each side wants to make an early impression on the College Football Playoff committee.
RELATED: Florida State star Tommy Castellanos drop epic T-shirt troll after beating Alabama
Miami and Notre Dame will meet in South Florida as the elite NCAA teams clash in Week 1, but the forecast for Sunday evening's matchup appears to be less than ideal with fans already posting videos outside the stadium with torrential rain pouring down on them in humid conditions.
The Hurricanes are expected to be one of the top programs in the ACC this season, and will likely battle with Clemson to be the team that represents the conference in the College Football Playoff, while Notre Dame is hoping to avenge its National Championship Game loss to Ohio State and potentially get over their title drought in 2025.
For the Fighting Irish, their matchup with Miami marks the first of three ranked opponents on their schedule this season, with Texas A&M and Boise State also slated in the first five weeks of the season.
Meanwhile, Miami have a real chance to impress the country if they can win, especially given the fact that they'll need a boost with only Florida and SMU as their other threatening games on the schedule.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
CFB: 3 biggest headlines from Week 1 of 2025 college football season
SPORTS MEDIA: Best ESPN College GameDay signs for Lee Corso's final show
DeBOER DOWN: Florida State Seminoles stun Alabama in Week 1 of 2025 college football season
PLAYOFFS?! Lee Corso makes college football national championship prediction ahead of final show
VIRAL: Alabama football fan becomes instant meme by perfectly flipping bird after upset loss