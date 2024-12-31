Illinois HC Bret Bielema nearly causes brawl with taunt directed at Shane Beamer
By Tyler Reed
Who says that the college football bowl season is dead? The College Football Playoff may have shifted the importance of some games, but that hasn't stopped the passion that spills over in this beautiful sport.
Illinois and South Carolina met in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, in a game that delivered in every aspect. From fan weddings to near brawls on the field, the Citrus Bowl was cinema.
RELATED: Louisville punter opts out of Sun Bowl over NIL dispute
What started the near brawl? Well, you'd have to check out the video below of Illinois head coach Bret Bielema taunting South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer.
While tending to his own injured player, Bielema figured he would send a shot at the Gamecock's sideline with his best impression of an official calling for a substitution on the field, which is in reference to Beamer being upset at slow substitutions by Illinois throughout the game.
The taunt was another to make Beamer give his best impression of the angry emotion from Disney's Inside Out.
If you had a Bielema and Beamer beefing in the Citrus Bowl on your bingo card, then 2025 may just be your year.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CFB: Previews for all 4 CFP Quarterfinal games
CFB: Which Big 10 team is doing the best in the Portal?
NFL: Hiring Rex Ryan would not solve Jets’ problems
SPORTS MEDIA: SVP “interested” in ESPN/SAS negotiations