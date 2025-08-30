The Big Lead

College football concessions taken to next level with ultimate nacho trio

The college football concession game goes to another level with Levy Restaurants' release of three new nacho dishes.

By Tyler Reed

Fans purchase food and drink at one of the concession vendors inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Fans purchase food and drink at one of the concession vendors inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK
The long wait for the return of college football is officially over. Last week, fans were given a solid appetizer of games in Week 0, but Week 1 is going to be a full plate.

Speaking of plates, food and football have long been a dynamic duo. It's always nice to have a plan of what to eat during your 10 hours of viewing the pigskin.

But if your plans are to actually go to the game, then Levy Restaurants has three new nacho dishes that are going to be a smash hit.

On Friday, the company revealed three mouth-drooling nacho dishes that has me planning a road trip to a few stadiums.

The first is the B2 Bomber Nachos at Air Force games. Jalapeño queso? I'll take a dozen of those, please. Next, if you take a trip to the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium, you can grab Game Day Loaded Nachos that are served in a vintage Rose Bowl car. The nachos are served with al pastor, Monterey Jack hatch chili cheese sauce, and I just need to stop there.

Last, we have the Loaded Tank Nachos served at Army games. Pulled pork, cola-infused BBQ sauce, in a tank-shaped container. If I were five, actually, I'm 32, and I still want one of those tank containers. Who's ready for a road trip?

Sausage and chicken are on the grill near the concession stand.
Sausage and chicken are on the grill near the concession stand. / Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

