College football concessions taken to next level with ultimate nacho trio
By Tyler Reed
The long wait for the return of college football is officially over. Last week, fans were given a solid appetizer of games in Week 0, but Week 1 is going to be a full plate.
Speaking of plates, food and football have long been a dynamic duo. It's always nice to have a plan of what to eat during your 10 hours of viewing the pigskin.
But if your plans are to actually go to the game, then Levy Restaurants has three new nacho dishes that are going to be a smash hit.
On Friday, the company revealed three mouth-drooling nacho dishes that has me planning a road trip to a few stadiums.
The first is the B2 Bomber Nachos at Air Force games. Jalapeño queso? I'll take a dozen of those, please. Next, if you take a trip to the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium, you can grab Game Day Loaded Nachos that are served in a vintage Rose Bowl car. The nachos are served with al pastor, Monterey Jack hatch chili cheese sauce, and I just need to stop there.
Last, we have the Loaded Tank Nachos served at Army games. Pulled pork, cola-infused BBQ sauce, in a tank-shaped container. If I were five, actually, I'm 32, and I still want one of those tank containers. Who's ready for a road trip?
