The Big Lead

Updated 2025 Heisman Trophy odds after Week 1: New favorite, Arch Manning plummets

By Josh Sanchez

LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier gestures after a play against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium.
LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier gestures after a play against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. / Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

There are still a handful of games remaining in Week 1 of the 2025 college football season, but there has already been a shakup in the Heisman Trophy odds.

Entering the season, Texas Longhorns star Arch Manning was the clear-cut favorite to bring home college football's most prestigious award, but after a lackluster showing in the top-ranked Longhorns' opening weekend loss, his odds plummeted.

MORE: 3 biggest headlines from Week 1 of 2025 college football season

Now, there are co-favorites to take home the award as we prepare to enter Week 2.

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik reacts near LSU head coach Brian Kelly on sidelines after getting a first down
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik reacts near LSU head coach Brian Kelly on sidelines after getting a first down / Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LSU Tigers star quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and Clemson signal-caller Cade Klubnik sit atop the Heisman Watch with 15/2 odds.

Does your favorite player land on the updated list after Week 1?

A full look at the updated Heisman Trophy odds can be seen below, via FanDuel Sportsbook.

MORE: Updated ESPN FPI college football Top 25 rankings after wild Week 1

Updated 2025 Heisman Trophy odds after Week 1

Detailed view of the Heisman trophy before a press conference in the Astor ballroom at the New York Marriott Marquis
Detailed view of the Heisman trophy before a press conference in the Astor ballroom at the New York Marriott Marquis / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
  • Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson (15/2)
  • Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU (15/2)
  • Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State (13-1)
  • Arch Manning, QB, Texas (13-1)
  • LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina (16-1)
  • Drew Allar, QB, Penn State (16-1)
  • Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama (16-1)
  • Carson Beck, QB, Miami (18-1)
  • Jackson Arnold, QB, Auburn (20-1)
  • Sam Leavitt, QB, Arizona State (20-1)
  • Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State (25-1)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

CFB: 3 biggest headlines from Week 1 of 2025 college football season

SPORTS MEDIA: Best ESPN College GameDay signs for Lee Corso's final show

DeBOER DOWN: Florida State Seminoles stun Alabama in Week 1 of 2025 college football season

PLAYOFFS?! Lee Corso makes college football national championship prediction ahead of final show

VIRAL: Alabama football fan becomes instant meme by perfectly flipping bird after upset loss

Home/CFB