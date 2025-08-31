Updated 2025 Heisman Trophy odds after Week 1: New favorite, Arch Manning plummets
There are still a handful of games remaining in Week 1 of the 2025 college football season, but there has already been a shakup in the Heisman Trophy odds.
Entering the season, Texas Longhorns star Arch Manning was the clear-cut favorite to bring home college football's most prestigious award, but after a lackluster showing in the top-ranked Longhorns' opening weekend loss, his odds plummeted.
Now, there are co-favorites to take home the award as we prepare to enter Week 2.
LSU Tigers star quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and Clemson signal-caller Cade Klubnik sit atop the Heisman Watch with 15/2 odds.
Does your favorite player land on the updated list after Week 1?
A full look at the updated Heisman Trophy odds can be seen below, via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Updated 2025 Heisman Trophy odds after Week 1
- Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson (15/2)
- Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU (15/2)
- Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State (13-1)
- Arch Manning, QB, Texas (13-1)
- LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina (16-1)
- Drew Allar, QB, Penn State (16-1)
- Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama (16-1)
- Carson Beck, QB, Miami (18-1)
- Jackson Arnold, QB, Auburn (20-1)
- Sam Leavitt, QB, Arizona State (20-1)
- Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State (25-1)
