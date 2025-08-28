Dallas Cowboys stun NFL after trading star pass rusher Micah Parsons to NFC rivals
By Matt Reed
The Dallas Cowboys have officially traded away their cornerstone defensive star Micah Parsons after months of drama between the All-Pro pass rusher and owner Jerry Jones, but the NFL world has been sent into a frenzy after a fellow NFC contender acquired the former Penn State talent.
Various NFL insiders reported the stunning news Thursday as Parson has been reportedly traded to the Green Bay Packers, exactly a week before the Cowboys open their season against the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles,
Green Bay has reportedly already agreed to make Parsons the richest non-quarterback contract in league history after putting together a deal worth $188 million over the next four years.
In return, the Cowboys will receive defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks from the Packers, while Parsons will step into a positive situation with head coach Matt LeFleur.
Parsons and the Cowboys saw their tension levels raised in recent weeks as the veteran defender demanded a trade and Jones balked at the prospect after stating that his franchise wouldn't entertain the idea. That even included Jones and Co. suggesting that Parsons would continue to be on the team for future seasons if they decided to franchise tag him multiple times.
However, the Packers will now have an immediate upgrade on their defensive line heading into the new season, and Jordan Love and the Green Bay offense will certanly have an added menace to face during practices as the team looks to dethrone the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings in a competitive NFC North.
