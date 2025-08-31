LSU Tigers end dreadful game one losing streak with statement victory vs. Clemson
By Tyler Reed
Week 1 of the 2025 college football season delivered in every way that every fan could have possibly hoped for.
The day started with a potential national championship preview. Then, fans witnessed what could be the biggest upset of the season, and in the main event of the evening, the LSU Tigers did something their fanbase hadn't seen since 2019.
MORE: Alabama football fan becomes viral meme by perfectly flipping bird after upset loss
LSU would win its first opening game of the season since taking down Georgia Southern back in 2019, when they took down the Clemson Tigers 17-10 on Saturday night.
To be fair, the "Bayou Bengals" haven't shied away from playing other Power Five conference teams to kick off their season.
This game was billed as a quarterback showdown between LSU's Garrett Nussmeier and Clemson's Cade Klubnik.
In the end, it was Nussmeier who would win the duel between the quarterbacks in a game that could change the trajectory of his program.
MORE: Kalen DeBoer was always set up for failure as head coach of Alabama Crimson Tide
Head coach Brian Kelly has been scrutinized by some for his move from Notre Dame to LSU. However, the Tigers' win on Saturday night was a clear indication of the vision that Kelly sees with this program.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
CFB: College football TV schedule 2025: Week 1 AP Top 25 games
GAMEDAY: Lee Corso headgear pick all-time record & most headgear picks by team
SOCIAL MEDIA: Nebraska football deletes post trolling Taylor Swift engagement after beating Cincy
WNBA: Indiana Fever star Lexie Hull reveals black eyes under shades after brutal head collision
VIRAL: Notre Dame lists Shane Gillis as 'out' in Week 1 injury report with hilarious reason