LSU Tigers end dreadful game one losing streak with statement victory vs. Clemson

The LSU Tigers earn their first game one victory in six years with a statement victory over the Clemson Tigers.

By Tyler Reed

LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier yells downfield.
LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier yells downfield. / Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Week 1 of the 2025 college football season delivered in every way that every fan could have possibly hoped for.

The day started with a potential national championship preview. Then, fans witnessed what could be the biggest upset of the season, and in the main event of the evening, the LSU Tigers did something their fanbase hadn't seen since 2019.

LSU would win its first opening game of the season since taking down Georgia Southern back in 2019, when they took down the Clemson Tigers 17-10 on Saturday night.

To be fair, the "Bayou Bengals" haven't shied away from playing other Power Five conference teams to kick off their season.

LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly takes to the field Saturday.
LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly takes to the field Saturday. / Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This game was billed as a quarterback showdown between LSU's Garrett Nussmeier and Clemson's Cade Klubnik.

In the end, it was Nussmeier who would win the duel between the quarterbacks in a game that could change the trajectory of his program.

Head coach Brian Kelly has been scrutinized by some for his move from Notre Dame to LSU. However, the Tigers' win on Saturday night was a clear indication of the vision that Kelly sees with this program.

Louisiana State University quarterback Garrett Nussmeier passes the ball during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Louisiana State University quarterback Garrett Nussmeier passes the ball during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

