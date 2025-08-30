Florida State Seminoles stun Alabama in Week 1 of 2025 college football season
By Tyler Reed
It didn't take long for the chaos known as college football to see its first monster upset of the season. The Florida State Seminoles shocked the world with their 31-17 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Over the summer, Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos doubled down on his comments about not being afraid of the Crimson Tide because Nick Saban is no longer on the sidelines. On Saturday, the former Boston College quarterback proved that he was not afraid.
The Crimson Tide got the scoring started with an opening drive touchdown; however, after that opening score, the Alabama defense gave up 24 straight points.
The new age Alabama football program continues to look like a shell of its former self. In head coach Kalen DeBoer's first season last year, the team dropped a loss to Vanderbilt. This year, they open the season with a loss to an unranked Florida State.
There's no doubt that the phone lines are going to be ringing tonight during every sports radio show in the south. The Crimson Tide not being a top program is not going to sit well with anyone involved in this program.
Normally, I would say that I would hate my team to be the next to play Alabama after they suffer a loss. But now, it feels like teams should be striking while the once dominant program is weak.
