The Big Lead's Roundup: Jayson Tatum, Caitlin Clark and MLB's $500 million man
By Evan Bleier
The NBA season tipped off last night and The Association will get going in earnest this evening...It's Hump Day so let's go...The start of the NBA season is a sad reminder that fans are losing iconic coverage of game...Knicks fans are already in midseason form by roasting team after opening night loss...New York's Josh Hart gets brutally honest about the Celtics...Frankie Muniz will race NASCAR trucks full-time in 2025...Caitlin Clark is set to be offered a "Lionel Messi-like" contract from the new women's Unrivaled basketball league...Is Jayson Tatum really going on an NBA revenge tour because of Steve Kerr?...Juan Soto is on track to become MLB's $500 million man....Cooper Kupp focused on Los Angeles amidst trade rumors...NFL MVP rankings: Jared Goff soars up charts after Week 7, but who's No. 1?....MLB testing automated check-swing challenge system this fall as league further embraces robo ump experiments...Joel Embiid's injury management by the 76ers is "likely" to be investigated by the NBA...Chiefs acquire DeAndre Hopkins weeks before trade deadline...Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run breaks record at auction...Tyreek Hill's latest mysterious tweet sparks more trade speculation...JJ Redick wants a major change with the basketball being used in regular season games...If the Rams trade Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford going to the Vikings can’t be ruled out...Pro Football Hall of Fame announces 50 modern-era players advancing for Class of 2025...Bryce Young to start at QB for Panthers vs. Broncos after Andy Dalton sprains thumb in car accident...Are Jerry Jones's fan tours a hurdle to a Cowboys Super Bowl?...
