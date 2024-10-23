JJ Redick wants major change with basketball being used in regular season games
By Tyler Reed
The Los Angeles Lakers' opening night game of the regular season almost felt like a Disney film. LeBron James got the opportunity to share the floor with his son Bronny. The Lakers got their first win of the season, and the win is also new head coach JJ Redick's first of his career.
Redick's hiring was heavily scrutinized, as the NBA veteran basically got one of the most iconic coaching jobs in professional sports. However, Redick's love for the game cannot go unnoticed, especially after his first postgame press conference.
When speaking with the media after the Lakers' win, Redick discussed his disdain for the league using brand-new basketballs in games instead of using a ball that is worn down a bit. Redick mentioned that players should be allowed to select what basketballs are used for the games.
Redick mentioned that he would be sending woulda formal request to the league about letting players decide the game ball. If there was any question about what type of coach Redick would be, I think it got answered during this moment: the Lakers have a player-first coach.
