Start of NBA season is a sad reminder that fans are losing iconic coverage of the game
By Tyler Reed
On Tuesday night, the 2024-25 NBA season tipped off as our old friends on NBA on TNT welcomed us to another season. But it was a somber opening night on the network because it will be our final opening night with our favorite pregame crew.
Yes, after this season, 'Inside the NBA' will no longer greet us with the pure comedy that is Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal. There will be no more races to the big board for 'The Jet,' and not seeing Ernie Johnson during basketball season just sounds wrong.
So, how did we get here?
The answer is simple: A bidding war for rights has once again come before putting a good product on our television screens. The world revolves around the green, and the NBA is doing its best Mr. Krabs impression by following the dough.
Networks would be foolish not to put this team together in the future. They bring a coverage that can't be duplicated, and their absence will be felt if fans don't see them next season.
