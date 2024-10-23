Caitlin Clark to be offered 'Lionel Messi-like' contract from Unrivaled
By Joe Lago
Caitlin Clark seemed content to spend her WNBA offseason not playing competitive basketball despite the allure of lucrative overseas leagues.
Unrivaled, the new women's 3x3 league created by WNBA All-Stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, will do everything it can to have Clark reconsider that stance.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark is the top recruiting target for new women's basketball league
Front Office Sports' Michael McCarthy reports that Unrivaled is prepared to make a "Lionel Messi-like" contract offer to convince Clark to play in the league's inaugural season next year.
The deal would comprise components similar to Messi's $150 million Major League Soccer contract in which the Inter Miami star received partial ownership and will earn a revenue share of the league's subscription broadcast package with Apple TV.
Last week, Front Office Sports reported that Unrivaled would apply a "full-court press" to convince Clark to join the league, and it's easy to understand why with the immediate impact she had on the WNBA's TV ratings and attendance during a transcendent Rookie of the Year season. The Indiana Fever star would bring her legion of fans to Unrivaled and make her games must-see viewing.
Coincidentally, Clark and Messi were listed among the most marketable athletes in the world. Messi was rated fifth, while Clark was ranked fourth behind LeBron James (No. 3), Real Madrid soccer star Vinicius Junior (No. 2) and American gymnastics star Simone Biles (No. 1).
Last week, Unrivaled landed a multiyear media partnership with TNT Sports. The league will begin play in January and feature 30 players competing on six teams in 3-on-3 basketball.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: We will miss the NBA on TNT
NBA: The original father-son duo was in the building for Bronny’s debut
NFL: What team is most likely to land Cooper Kupp?