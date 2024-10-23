Tyreek Hill's latest mysterious tweet sparks more trade speculation
By Joe Lago
Tyreek Hill sure knows how to create wide-spread panic on social media.
Earlier this month, the Miami Dolphins star wide receiver tweeted about "exciting" trade news, leaving fans and media to wonder if he was talking about his own situation or Davante Adams' trade request. On Wednesday, Hill left a much more terse but equally cryptic tweet to spark more speculation about his future in South Florida.
Hill's tweet: "hm."
With NFL general managers dealing star wide receivers like overzealous fantasy football managers, Hill would be the top target if he was actually on the trading block. So what did his one-word tweet really mean?
Was he saying, "Hmmm, I would definitely be interested in playing for that team?" Or, since it was in the morning, was Hill just sharing something mundane like "Hmmm, I'm out of coffee creamer. Gotta pick up some after practice."
One interpretation from a Chiefs fan site wonders if Hill was unhappy with the DeAndre Hopkins deal to spurn a potential reunion in Kansas City. That's as believable as any theory.
Los Angeles Rams star wideout Cooper Kupp is the latest big name to hit the trade market. Rumors will continue to swirl around the league as the November 5 trading deadline approaches. Surely, more deals will get done.
And surely, more mysterious musings will come from Hill's social media accounts.
