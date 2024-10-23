Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run breaks record at auction

🚨 BREAKING: NEW RECORD $$$ FOR A BALL 🚨



Final Sale Price on the Shohei Ohtani 50th Home Run Baseball: $4,392,000



The Highest Sale Price for Any Ball of Any Sport!



