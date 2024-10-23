Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run breaks record at auction
By Max Weisman
Shohei Ohtani is breaking records on and off the field. The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar became the first MLB player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in the same season this year, finishing the regular season with 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases.
His 50th home run ball was just sold for a record breaking $4.39 million, breaking not only the record for the most expensive baseball ever, but the most expensive ball ever.
"Shohei Ohtani made history with this baseball, and now, with the highest sale price for any ball ever sold, this legendary piece of sports memorabilia has made history again," Ken Goldin, founder and CEO of Goldin, said in a statement. "We received bids from around the world, a testament to the significance of this iconic collectible and Ohtani's impact on sports, and I'm thrilled for the winning bidder."
The sale smashes the previous record for a baseball, $3.05 million, which was paid for Mark McGwire's 70th home run ball.
When Ohtani hit the home run on September 19 at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida resident Christian Zacek came away with the souvenir. However, on September 26, Broward County resident Max Matus filed a lawsuit claiming ownership of the ball and while a judge ruled that the auction for the baseball can go on, the ball and the money will not be transferred until the court makes a decision. The record-breaking bid will go into an account until ownership of the ball is agreed upon.
Ohtani and the Dodgers will begin their quest for the franchise's eighth World Series title Friday when they take on the New York Yankees. First pitch is schedule for around 8:00.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: We will miss the NBA on TNT
NBA: The original father-son duo was in the building for Bronny’s debut
NFL: What team is most likely to land Cooper Kupp?