The original father-son duo shows up for iconic NBA moment for the James family
By Tyler Reed
Tuesday night marked the beginning of the 2024-25 NBA season. The Boston Celtics raised a banner, the New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves began new journeys after their blockbuster trade and the Los Angeles Lakers made history.
LeBron James began his 22nd season in the NBA. However, he wasn't the only James on the roster. James' eldest son, Bronny, who was selected in the second round of the NBA Draft this past summer by the Lakers, joined his father as the pair made NBA history.
The James duo isn't the only father-son pair to play professional sports together. Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. are on the shortlist as well. The Griffey's couldn't miss the chance to see the James' take the court together in Los Angeles.
Tuesday night at the Crypto.com Arena will be a memory that will go down in history, and two iconic families stood in the spotlight. Something that may never be done again.
