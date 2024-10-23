Frankie Muniz will race NASCAR trucks full-time in 2025
By Joe Lago
Frankie Muniz has landed his next big role — in NASCAR racing.
The "Malcolm in the Middle" star announced Tuesday that he will race full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2025 and drive the No. 33 Ford for Reaume Brothers Racing.
"It's a dream come true," the 38-year-old Muniz said on Fox News. "It's something I've always wanted to do, and the fact I get to announce I'm doing it full-time next year, I'm thrilled. I can't wait."
Muniz said it wasn't a difficult decision to have his acting career take a backseat to his racing ambitions. He said a permanent seat in a NASCAR series is something he's "been working for literally for 20 years" since his first race.
"There's 36 trucks that start the race, and all 36 drivers are really really good," Muniz said. "If I'm going to do this, I wanted to dedicate myself to it a hundred percent with the preparation, working with Ford performance ... doing everything I can to be prepared for the races and to be the best race car driver I can be."
The Trucks circuit is NASCAR's third-level national series. Muniz has made two starts for Reaume Brothers Racing this season, and his best finish so far was 29th place at Kansas last month. He is scheduled to compete in Saturday's Trucks race in Miami.
