Knicks fans already in midseason form by roasting team after opening night loss
By Tyler Reed
The New York Knicks planned to play spoiler to the Boston Celtics on the night Boston was hanging another championship banner. However, the Celtics looked exactly like a defending champion as the team dominated the Knicks in a 132-109 victory.
The Knicks and their fans have high hopes for the season after the franchise acquired Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges. Unfortunately, the team's opening night performance has the fanbase already bringing out the pitchforks.
After just one game, fans are ready to throw out some trade ideas. One of those ideas includes shipping Bridges out of New York. The new Knick star finished 2-7 from three, causing fans to question his spot on the roster.
So the first game of the season didn't go well. Lucky for the fans, there are 81 more of these. However, if they're anything like the one on Tuesday, then it could be a long season for the city of New York.
Knicks fans being mad can only mean one thing, basketball is back!
