Juan Soto on track to become $500 million man
By Max Weisman
New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto has more important things to worry about right now, like winning a World Series, but as he's set to be a free agent this offseason, many are wondering what his new contract could look like. This past offseason, Shohei Ohtani signed a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers and while Soto likely won't beat that number according to The Athletic's Britt Ghiroli, he may come close.
According to Spotrac, Soto is expected to enter the market with a mathematical value of a 14-year, $513.6 million contract. That shapes up to just under $36.7 million per year, which seems low considering the Yankees are paying him $31 million this year.
New York acquired Soto in a trade with the San Diego Padres in December and has been well worth the seven players New York sent in exchange for the slugger. Soto hit .288 with 41 home runs and 109 RBI in the regular season. He led the league in runs scored with 128.
In the playoffs, Soto has been even better. He's leading the Yankees with a .333 batting average, has an OPS of 1.106, and has hit three home runs and driven in eight runs. His tenth-inning home run against the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the ALCS sent New York to its first World Series since 2009.
While Spotrac projects Soto to get almost $514 million, the outfielder could command even more money. Soto is represented by Scott Boras, one of the most well-known sports agents in the MLB. The $514 million seems like a floor for Soto, who could get much closer to $600 million as a bidding war begins. Teams who could afford to pay Soto include the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and New York Mets, and while other teams could get involved, these three seem like the most likely places he'll go.
Right now, though, Soto will focus on beating the Dodgers and bringing the Yankees their 28th World Series championship. The World Series begins at Dodger Stadium on Friday at 8:00.
