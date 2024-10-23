Cooper Kupp focused on Los Angeles amidst trade rumors
By Max Weisman
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been floated by the Rams as a potential candidate for trade, as wide receiver trades have been happening all across the league. Davante Adams was traded to the New York Jets, Amari Cooper was traded to the Buffalo Bills, and early Wednesday morning DeAndre Hopkins was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs, who were the favorites to land Kupp.
The Tennessee Titans got a conditional fifth round pick in exchange for Hopkins, and as the Rams search for a team willing to part ways with a second rounder in exchange for Kupp, the Hopkins news might affect what the Rams could get in return. A second round pick now seems too high for a player coming off an injury.
Kupp has been out since Week 2 with an ankle injury, but he is on track to return Thursday against the Minnesota Vikings. On Tuesday, Kupp spoke to reporters about being potentially traded away from Los Angeles.
"I'm aware of it, but at the end of the day I'm going to be where my feet are," Kupp said. "That's all I know. I have a job to do here, and I take a lot of pride in doing everything I can for the guys in this building and being able to step on the field knowing that I prepared the best that I can. For seven-and-a-half years, I've been an LA Ram and I've taken that approach every single day. And whatever happens outisde of that, I gotta control what I can control and right now that means being the best LA Ram that I can."
The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported Tuesday that the Rams have called teams trying to gauge interest in the former Super Bowl MVP. The Rams have started the year 2-4 and their willingness to part with a top wide receiver for at least a second-round pick shows they may be planning for the future.
Kupp led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns in 2021, the year in which he won Super Bowl MVP, but hasn't played a full season since. In Week 1, Kupp had 14 receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown, and if he can remain healthy would be a welcome addition to any team in contention for the Super Bowl.
If the Rams find a trade partner, a deal will have to be made soon. The NFL trade deadline is on November 5.
