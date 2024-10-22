This team is the odds on favorite to trade for Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp
By Max Weisman
With the news that the Los Angeles Rams have placed wide receiver Cooper Kupp on their trading block, a betting site has listed the Kansas City Chiefs as the favorite to make a deal with Los Angeles.
According to Bovada, the Kansas City Chiefs have the best odds to acquire Kupp at +200, with the Pittsburgh Steelers slotting in at second with +300 odds. Kupp has been out since Week 2 with an ankle injury, but is expected to make a return to the field for the Rams' Week 8 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.
In 12 games a season ago, Kupp had 59 receptions for 737 yards and five touchdowns. He had a touchdown this season before going down with an injury.
The Chiefs are likely the favorite due to their wide receiver problem. Rashee Rice is out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury, Hollywood Brown is currently out with a shoulder injury and JuJu Smith-Schuster is currently out with a hamstring injury.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has won two Super Bowl MVPs in a row, is not having a Patrick Mahomes-like season. He has thrown six touchdowns and eight interceptions through six games, but has done enough to lead his team to a 6-0 start. Kansas City is the only undefeated remaining in the NFL.
Adding Cooper Kupp would give Mahomes the slot receiver weapon he loves so much, and take pressure off of Rice, Brown and Smith-Schuster when they return. Adding Kupp would also command attention on defense and allow tight end Travis Kelce, who has underperformed to begin the season, more room on the field.
Kupp would be a welcome addition to the Chiefs as they look to become the first team to ever win three Super Bowls in a row. Kansas City looks to continue their undefeated start Sunday when they play at the Las Vegas Raiders.
