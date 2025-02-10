LA Lakers center recalls always wanting to play with Luka Doncic: "Do you remember...?"
The stage is set for newly acquired superstar Luka Doncic to make his much-anticipated debut for the Los Angeles Lakers. Doncic will wear the iconic Purple and Gold jersey for the first time in his career against the Utah Jazz.
Yes, the trade was unexpected and the Dallas Mavericks community is still recovering from the shocking news, but it's time for Doncic to turn the page in his career.
Speaking of Doncic's debut, he will share the court with the likes of LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and Jaxson Hayes.
It will be a memorable moment for every Lakers player and fan out there, but the moment will mean a bit extra for Hayes. After all, the Lakers center recently recalled how he always wanted to share the court with Doncic and the dream will finally become a reality for him.
"When he was in Dallas and I was in New Orleans my first few years, they kept trying to trade for me," Hayes said, via ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "New Orleans never allowed it. He was like, 'Do you remember when we couldn't trade for you?' I was like, 'Do you remember what I told you after every game I played against you?' After every game I would be like, 'If you ever need a big, I would love to play with you.' Just because of the way he moves the ball."
It's well-known fact that Doncic plays at his best when he is paired with an athletic big who can catch lobs for a living. The Lakers tried to give Doncic that player with the now-vetoed Mark Williams trade with the Charlotte Hornets.
As a result, the Lakers will now rely on Hayes x Doncic connection for the rest of the season and the playoffs. Considering Hayes' motivation to play with Doncic, it wouldn't be a surprise if he brings out his A-game on the table on a nightly basis.
