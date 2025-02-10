Super Bowl MVP achieves history in Eagles' blowout win
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was named MVP of Super Bowl LIX, a game in which the Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 — and it wasn't that close.
Hurts was 17 of 22 for 221 yards and two touchdowns against one interception. He became the first Alabama quarterback to win a Super Bowl and be the MVP since Joe Namath in Super Bowl III.
According to Ari Alexander of KPRC in Houston, Hurts is also the first Houston-area high school quarterback to win an MVP award in Super Bowl history.
The Super Bowl MVP award honors the standout player on the NFL’s grandest stage. Of the 58 Super Bowls played before this year, quarterbacks claimed the title 33 times — 57 percent of the award winners. Over the past decade, seven of the last 10 MVPs have been quarterbacks, with Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes earning the honor in back-to-back victories.
Hurts thwarted Mahomes' quest for a first-ever Super Bowl three-peat.
Tom Brady holds the record with five Super Bowl MVPs, while Joe Montana and Mahomes have each won three. Only a handful of others—Bart Starr, Terry Bradshaw, and Eli Manning—have captured the award twice.
One rare occurrence is the regular-season MVP also winning the Super Bowl MVP. This has happened just seven times in history: Starr (1966), Bradshaw (1978), Montana (1989), Emmitt Smith (1993), Steve Young (1994), Kurt Warner (1999), and Mahomes (2022).
Defensive players have had limited success in claiming the MVP, with only 10 winners from the other side of the ball. Von Miller’s dominant performance in Super Bowl 50 earned him the most recent defensive MVP.
