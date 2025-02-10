Jimmy Butler 'thankful' to Draymond Green for ensuring one thing since the blockbuster trade
The Jimmy Butler trade saga lasted for more than a month and it ultimately ended with the 35-year-old superstar getting traded to the Golden State Warriors as a part of a five-team deal.
Butler's arrival is extremely important for the Warriors, who have struggled to win games this season. Despite an amazing 12-3 start.
While there is no question about Jimmy's talent, many are worried about how he will fit into the locker room with someone like Draymond Green.
Green is known for being the vocal leader of the Warriors and being blunt about his thoughts regardless of how it impacts his teammates.
Butler recently cleared the air about his partnership with Green and explained how the 4x NBA champion has been nothing but helpful to him since his arrival.
"He’s telling me what he sees and I’m telling him what I see. Hell, I don’t know too many of the plays right now anyway, so he’s definitely telling me where to go on the floor," Butler said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. "And I’m grateful, he’s shown me so much grace in understanding I am new here, even though I’ve been around the league for so long. He’s showing me the way, and I’m very thankful for Draymond."
At this point in the season, the Dubs need Butler to get up to speed with their system as soon as possible. So far, Green's help has been coming in handy for the 35-year-old superstar.
After all, Butler dropped 25 points, 2 rebounds, and 4 assists during his Warriors debut against the Chicago Bulls. He also recorded one steal and one block during 29 minutes of playing time.
