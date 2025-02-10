Eagles' dominant Super Bowl win vs. Chiefs shows they're the NFL's next dynasty
The Kansas City Chiefs just found out why no one has won three straight Super Bowls before the hard way.
Because in the modern NFL, eventually, the talent gap catches up to you. And on this night in New Orleans, it absolutely did, because the Eagles showed the world they might be the NFL's most talented roster right now.
It was a 40-22 stomping of the Chiefs that wasn't nearly that close. At one point, Philly was up 34-0 before they took their foot off the gas midway through the third quarter, and even then, they still managed to spend most of the rest of the night blasting through the Chiefs' offensive line and making Patrick Mahomes' night a living nightmare.
At the end of the day, one thing was clear: the Eagles were just the better team, top to bottom.
RELATED: Fox takes an 'L' on its Super Bowl LIX scorebug
The secret to their succes? A terrifying defense full of aggressive, intelligent ball-hawks who spent the night harassing Mahomes at every single opportunity. The secondary snuffed the life out of the passing game, and their linebackers did an absolutely stellar job of keeping a lid on their short game.
The front four, powered by superhuman freak of nature Jalen Carter was dominant all night long. The Eagles seldom sent more than their front four after Mahomes, and didn't really need to. They controlled the line of scrimmage from the opening whistle, and held Mahomes to just 33 first half yards and two interceptions in the game.
Sure, Saquon Barkley had his worst game in over two months of football, but this team had enough talent that it didn't really matter. Jalen Hurts reminded everyone who he was, rushing for 72 yards and a touchdown and throwing for 221 yards on 17-of-22 passing for 221 yards and two more scores. Wideouts DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown each scored touchdowns, and the offense looked as good as they've looked all season. For a passing game that has struggled all season long to deliver consistent results, this game was a much-needed sign that things might be clicking next season as well.
It took them all season, but the Eagles found their balance offensively, and let their talent do what their talent could do. Even the massive offensive line, which has looked brilliant at times and supremely frustrating at others, pulled it together to show everyone just how good they actually are.
Ultimately, we shouldn't be surprised that Philly looked so dominant tonight. This is a team that has successfully obtained elite athletes at virtually every position like Infinity Stones, has found a variety of ways to play and beat you. They can win shootouts with their wideouts and Barkley, can use their ground game and defense to grind out slow, low-scoring games.
Or, as we saw tonight, they can absolutely blow your doors off.
And given how young this team is collectively, we could be witnessing the start of the NFL's next great dynasty.
