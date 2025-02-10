NBA names who will replace Giannis Antetokounmpo at 2025 All-Star game, it's not LaMelo Ball
The 2025 NBA All-Star game is right around the corner, and one of the league's biggest stars, Giannis Antetokounmpo, won't be participating in the competition this time around.
Antetokounmpo earned the ninth All-Star selection of his NBA career, despite battling through a rocky season in Milwaukee.
RELATED: Hawks' Trae Young coins a new term after shocking 2025 NBA All-Star selection snub
It seems like carrying the Bucks throughout the season has finally taken a toll on the Greek Freak's body as it was confirmed that he is set to miss the 2025 NBA All-Star game due to a mild calf strain.
While the news is a bummer for Antetokounmpo fans, some already started anticipating who will take over Antetokounmpo's spot at the 2025 All-Star game.
With a plethora of speculation thrown around on social media platforms, senior NBA insider Shams Charania confirmed the name of the Eastern Conference star who will replace Antetokounmpo.
"Atlanta's Trae Young has replaced Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game," Charania tweeted.
Young is having a terrific year, albeit struggling to keep the Atlanta Hawks above the .500 mark. He is averaging 23.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 11.4 assists per game.
So, there is no doubt that Young has the pedigree to be named an All-Star. In fact, many fans caused an uproar when they initially found out about Young getting snubbed from the competition.
Now that Young will play in the fourth All-Star game of his NBA career, there is still some level of disappointment among fans. It's primarily due to Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball's absence from the competition.
Ball is having a breakout year with the Hornets and he led the fan-voting among every guard in the East, but the replacements are selected on the basis of coaches' votes.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: 102-year-old Eagles fan celebrates title
NFL: What the Chiefs need to do to get back to Super Bowl
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Fox roasted for bizarre SB scorebug
NBA: Jimmy Butler draws rave reviews after great Warriors’ debut