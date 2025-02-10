Former Mavericks governor Mark Cuban discusses Luka Doncic trade to Lakers
Former Dallas Mavericks governor Mark Cuban gave his first public comment on the Luka Doncic trade, after the 25-year-old superstar was dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis and a first-round pick prior to the NBA trade deadline.
Speaking to Bill Gates during an interview on his new book Source Code, Cuban opened the interview by talking the Mavericks' decision to trade Doncic, per The Dallas Morning News.
"I wanted to start off with a question because I know you've been in, you know, unique situations and maybe you can help," Cuban said. "If after you left Microsoft, you found out that Steve Ballmer traded Windows 11, like the new hot operating system, for Windows 10, the Hall of Fame but older operating system, what would you do?"
The joking questions spurred a laugh from both Gates and the crowd, and prompted Gates to reply "I might have to hide from the press for a little while."
"I know a couple other people who are in that situation," Cuban said.
In other words, after a full week of wondering about what Cuban, who owned the Mavericks from 2000 until December 2023, thought about the deal we have our answer.
He is not a fan.
And honestly, he's not alone in that feeling. Mavericks fans have been lambasting the team since the trade was made public, and the media has been less than sympathetic to the Mavericks' reasons for making the deal, as well.
Cuban's prolonged silence on the trade was surprising on its surface; his tenure with the team branded him as perhaps the most outspoken owner in the NBA, and he had a reputation for speaking his mind on everything from his own team's fortunes to controversial refereeing decisions.
While Cuban stopped short of outright ripping the Mavericks for the trade (which makes sense, as he likely doesn't want to speak ill of the people he sold his team to, he also managed to succcessfully make clear to everyone and anyone listening exactly what he thought of the decision.
