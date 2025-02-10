Chiefs' Xavier Worthy achieves mind-blowing first in Texas football history
The University of Texas has produced a long list of Super Bowl participants in history. All of them, win or lose, had one thing in common, from New York Jets tight end Pete Lammons in 1969 to Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Alex Okafor in 2021: none had scored a touchdown.
Texas alumni have a combined 33 Super Bowl rings, starting with defensive tackle John Elliott who won with the New York Jets in 1969, up to defensive tackle Charles Omenihu and the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024.
Remarkably, the first ex-Longhorn to put six points on the board was Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.
Worthy's 24-yard touchdown reception from Patrick Mahomes late in the third quarter was one small catch for the Chiefs — they were losing 34-0 at the time — and one large catch for Longhorns past and present.
Between Chiefs lineman Charles Omenihu, Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo, and Worthy, a Longhorn was guaranteed to leave New Orleans a champion.
Worthy, a first-round pick by the Chiefs in last year's draft, was a, shall we say, Worthy man to end the Longhorns' Super Bowl touchdown drought. Earlier in the same drive, he caught a 50-yard pass from Mahomes that got the Chiefs past the 50-yard line for the first time in the game.
Kansas City was looking to become the first team in history to win three consecutive Super Bowls. The NFL three-peat remains elusive but at least the first Super Bowl touchdown in Texas football history has been achieved.
