Super Bowl dancer with 'Gaza,' 'Sudan' flag identified: report
A person who danced and waved a flag marked with the words "Gaza" and "Sudan" during the Super Bowl halftime show was identified by the NFL as part of Kendrick Lamar's 400-member field cast, according to the Associated Press.
Initial social media clips of the unnamed dancer could not verify whether they arrived on stage as part of Kendrick's crew, or part of the crowd in attendance for Super Bowl LIX.
According to the Associated Press, the performer has been banned for life from all NFL stadiums and events, and law enforcement is working to determine applicable charges. NOLA.com reported the New Orleans Police Department is handling the incident.
The performer unfurled the flag during Kendrick's performance of "TV off." After jumping from a black Buick GNX used in the production of the show to the turf, Louisiana State Police officers escorted the dancer off the field.
According to NBC News, after the lights went back on, the performer was walked off the field.
Roc Nation, the entertainment company which produced the show, told the Associated Press that the act “was neither planned nor part of the production and was never in any rehearsal.”
The Palestinian/Sudanese flag got plenty of airtime before authorities apprehended the performer, and drew strong reactions on social media.
Initial reports Sunday night did not provide the name of the performer, who was clad from head to toe in black.
Israel and Hamas are observing a cease-fire in their war that has so far seen the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, while humanitarian aid reaches the Gaza strip. Sudan is currently embroiled in a civil war.
